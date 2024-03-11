Delhi's maximum temperature rises to 31.4 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature rose to 31.4 degrees celsius on Monday, the highest in March so far this year, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The temperature will remain the same on Tuesday but may decrease on Wednesday due to the possibility of light rain and cloudy skies, said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the local weather office.

According to IMD data, Monday's maximum temperature was three notches above the season's normal. On Sunday, the national capital saw a high of 28.4 degrees Celsius.

In 2023, the highest temperature recorded in March was 33.9 degrees Celsius, while in 2022, it was 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

The relative humidity, which stood at 91 per cent at 8.30 am dropped to 27 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to an IMD bulletin.

For Tuesday, the weather office has forecast mainly clear skies, and the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 13 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital settled in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 200, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM NSM SKY SKY