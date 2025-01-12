Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 17.3 deg C

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 17.3 degree Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, according to the meteorological department.

The national capital recorded a low of 9 degree Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category with a reading of 273 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, the air quality at 17 monitoring stations, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Rohini, and Wazirpur, was in the 'very poor' category.

Humidity levels ranged between 87 per cent and 100 per cent.

The weather department has forecast dense fog on Monday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected settle around 19 degree Celsius and 7 degree Celsius, respectively. PTI SHB NB NB