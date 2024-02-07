Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 20.7 degrees Celsius, AQI in 'moderate' category

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the air quality remained in the "moderate" category, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level oscillated between 92 per cent and 32 per cent during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 175, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Tuesday, the 24-hour AQI stood at 141, whereas on Monday, it was 180 and on Sunday, 280, according to the CPCB's data.

The MeT department has forecast a largely clear sky for Thursday with strong surface winds with a speed of up to 20-30 kilometres per hour, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 7 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI COR SJJ RC