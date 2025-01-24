Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 23.7 deg C with moderate AQI

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius with moderate air quality on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 199, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature stood at 9.8 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above average, with humidity levels fluctuating between 90 and 58 percent during the day, the IMD said. The weather department has forecast clear skies for Saturday with predominant surface winds expected from the northwest direction.

The wind speed is likely to be less than 8 kmph during the morning hours with shallow fog or mist expected during the early morning, it said.

Wind speed is expected to gradually increase to 12 to 14 kmph by the afternoon, again from the northwest direction, it added.

By evening and night, the speed will decrease to less than 10 kmph, and smog or mist is likely to develop, the IMD said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for Saturday are expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.