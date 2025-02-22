Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 24.7 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 24.7 degree Celsius, 0.8 notch below the seasonal average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature recorded was 12.5 degrees with partly cloudy sky in the morning, it said.

The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am 93 per cent.

At 6 pm, the air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an AQI reading of 145, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

The weather department has predicted mist on Sunday with maximum and minimum temperature to be settled at 25 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI SHB NB NB