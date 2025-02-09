Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 27 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average. Meanwhile, the humidity levels oscillated between 35 and 95 per cent.

The air quality in the national capital at 6 pm was recorded in the poor category, with an AQI reading of 229, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weather department has forecast shallow fog for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to range between 27 and 9 degrees Celsius. PTI SHB NB NB