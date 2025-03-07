Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 29.5 deg C; air quality 'poor'

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The sky remained clear in he national capital on Friday while the maximum temperature settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the day's minimum temperature settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius while the humidity levels oscillated between 13 and 63 per cent.

The weather department has predicted mist on Saturday morning and strong surface winds during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 31 and 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, after a week of 'moderate' air quality, Delhi's AQI deteriorated on Friday evening. With a reading of 202, it was recorded in the ‘poor’ category, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.