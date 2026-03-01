Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 30.7 deg C; AQI in moderate category

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above the season's average, the IMD stated.

Relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am and 34 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather department has predicted strong surface winds on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 31 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 191, in the 'moderate' category, at 4pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SHB PRK