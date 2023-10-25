Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 31.6 degrees Celsius, air quality in 'poor' category

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the air quality was recorded in the "poor" category.

Advertisment

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city would experience misty mornings till October 31 while Thursday's maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 252 at 8 pm on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Delhi's 24-hour AQI stood at 220 at 11 am which came down to 216 at 9 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

At 313, Delhi's air quality had turned "very poor" on Sunday for the first time since May 17 when the AQI was 336, mainly due to a drop in temperature and wind speed, which allowed pollutants to accumulate. PTI SJJ RHL