Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 33 degrees Celsius on Monday

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the weather office predicting rain along with thunderstorms.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notch below the seasonal average.

At 5.30 pm, humidity levels were recorded at 68 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Tuesday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was in the moderate zone with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 116 at 4 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI SHB SHB MNK MNK