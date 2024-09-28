Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 33.6 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average, officials said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, they said. The humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 65 per cent.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius.

The city's 24 hour Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm was in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 80, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT NB