Delhi’s maximum temperature settles at 33.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Friday was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degree Celsius and humidity level was lodged 48 per cent at 5.30 pm, it said.

The department has predicted a clear sky on Saturday and Sunday with the maximum temperature expected to be recorded at 34.0 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) level stood at 143 at 6 pm in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM BM OZ OZ