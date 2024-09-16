Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 34.1 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature is recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and the humidity level at 5:30 pm was 60 per cent. On Sunday, the city recorded a high of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be 34 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 139 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI MHS NB