Delhi’s maximum temperature settles at 34.5 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The national capital experienced clear skies on Thursday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the season, according to the weather department.

Humidity in the city stood at 41 per cent at 5.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather forecast predicts mainly clear skies for Friday, with the minimum temperature expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 35 degrees Celsius. PTI NSM AS AS