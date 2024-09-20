Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 34.7 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, normal for this time of the season, according to the weather department.

The minimum temperature was 23.6 degrees Celsius while the humidity level stood at 63 per cent at 5.30 pm.

According to the department, the city will remain in the green zone, indicating no advisories, for the next six days with cloudy skies predicated for Saturday.

On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius -- its lowest for September in 14 years.

The minimum temperature on Saturday is expected to settled at 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category with an improved reading of 96.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NSM NB