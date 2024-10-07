Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.4 deg Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, officials said.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, they said. The humidity oscillated between 83 and 50 per cent. The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 4 pm was in the "moderate" category with a reading of 126, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 “very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe.”. PTI MHS NB