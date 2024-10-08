Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The national capital witnessed clear skies and a warm day on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 35.7 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above the seasonal average, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average and the humidity fluctuated between 83 and 50 per cent during the day.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 35 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 4 pm was in the "moderate" category with a reading of 167, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe".