Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.5 deg C

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity oscillated between 17 and 51 per cent during the day, it said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Friday with strong surface winds at speeds of 25 to 35 kmph during the day.

On Friday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 38 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said.

"After May 2, the temperature will start rising again in the capital as it dropped on Tuesday and Wednesday due to strong surface winds," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI earlier. PTI NSM AS AS