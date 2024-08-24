Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.6 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degree Celsius, one notch below the normal.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The humidity oscillated between 91 per cent and 76 per cent.

The 24 hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate” category with a reading of 106 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT NB