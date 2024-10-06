Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.7 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity oscillated between 72 per cent and 52 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast a clear day on Monday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 36 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 143 at 6.35 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".