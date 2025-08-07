Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.8 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was 26.1 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches below the season's average and the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 56 per cent.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning on Friday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 112, which falls in the moderate category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM NB