Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 36.5 deg C

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature 36.5 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, officials said.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches above the season's average, they said. The humidity at 8.30 am was 69 per cent.

The weather department has predicted mainly cloudy sky on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The 24 hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category at 4 pm with a reading of 145, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT NB