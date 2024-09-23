Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 37 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Monday settled at 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal while the humidity was 57 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 167 till 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS NB