Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 38.1 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled a notch below normal at 38.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Advertisment

The relative humidity oscillated between 15 per cent and 61 per cent during the day, it said.

"A fresh western disturbance approached northwest India on Friday and, due to that, some weather changes can also be seen in Delhi such as light drizzle, cloudy skies and strong winds on Friday and Saturday," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI.

He said the temperature will remain below 40 degrees Celsius during the upcoming week and there is no heat wave expected in the national capital for the next 10 days.

Advertisment

Unless the temperature breaches 45 degrees Celsius, it will not meet the heatwave threshold, Srivastava added.

For Saturday, the weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, during the day.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 38 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. PTI NSM NSM SZM