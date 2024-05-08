Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 38.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The capital recorded a temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity oscillated between 46 per cent and 62 per cent during the day.

On Tuesday, the capital recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature of this summer season so far. However, it dropped by four degrees on Wednesday, according to data from the IMD.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI earlier that according to the weekly forecast, the temperature will be around 42 degrees Celsius, and as a result, no heatwave conditions will be applied in the capital.

He also mentioned the weather will likely be similar to last year and added there will be a chance of light drizzling on May 11 and 12.

The weather office has forecast strong surface winds during the daytime on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 225, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.