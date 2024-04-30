Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 38.3 deg C

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The relative humidity oscillated between 18 and 57 per cent during the day, it said.

"The temperature will fall to 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday due to strong surface winds," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for Wednesday with strong surface winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph during the day.

On Wednesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 35 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said. PTI NSM NB