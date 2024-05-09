Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 38.8 degrees C

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 38.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity oscillated between 44 and 59 per cent during the day, it said.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Friday with the possibility of drizzle toward night, along with strong surface winds during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 40 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved as it shifted from "very poor" to "poor" and "poor" to "moderate" categories in the last two days, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The AQI in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 261, according to the CPCB data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category. PTI NSM NB