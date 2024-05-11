Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 38.9 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 38.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 37 per cent during the day.

The capital was hit by a dust storm on Friday that uprooted trees and caused water logging in various parts of Delhi.

Accompanied by thunderstorms and rainfall, the Met department reported wind speeds of 60 to 70 kmph in certain areas during the storm.

Advertisment

"Trees have fallen in seven of the 12 MCD zones, including Tilak Nagar, Green Park, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar and other areas," according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) control room data.

The MCD also reported waterlogging in Narela Zone at Hanuman Chowk, Begam Vihar.

"Due to the new active western disturbance, weather conditions will be affected in the capital," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Center, told PTI earlier.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky on Sunday with light rain and thunderstorms accompanied with gusty wind with the speed of 30 to 40 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 38 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.