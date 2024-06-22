Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 39.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded a notch above normal at 39.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature had settled 0.6 notches above the season's average at 28.6 degrees Celsius, it added.

On Friday, rain drenched several parts of Delhi, bringing relief from the intense heat wave that had been sweeping the city. In the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Saturday, the national capital recorded 4 mm rainfall.

The humidity fluctuated between 50 per cent and 62 per cent.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 40 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 190 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT SZM