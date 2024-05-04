Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 40.3 deg C

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 40.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity oscillated between 58 and 18 per cent during the day, it said.

The weather office has forecast clear sky for Sunday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to reach 41 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Pitampura recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius y.