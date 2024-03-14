Delhi's maximum temperature settles notch above normal at 30.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The humidity level during the day oscillated between 32 per cent and 83 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with strong surface winds on Friday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to hover around 15 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) settled in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 195, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI COR ABU SZM