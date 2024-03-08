Delhi's maximum temperature settles notch below normal at 27.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled a notch below normal at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90 per cent, dropping to 24 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to a India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, dropping to 9.0 degrees Celsius on both Tuesday and Wednesday, the data showed.

Thursday was the month's coldest morning, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius.

For Saturday, the weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds reaching speeds of 25-35 kilometres per hour. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 11 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital settled in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 156, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM SLB SZM