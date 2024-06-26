Delhi's maximum temperature to dip to 34 degrees Celsius: IMD's seven-day forecast

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature will dip to 34 degrees Celsius in the next few days, according to the IMD's seven-day forecast.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches above normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 59 per cent and 62 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The temperature will gradually decrease from 38 to 36 and then to 34 degrees in the next few days due to a western disturbance, the IMD said in its forecast.

A western disturbance, as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, runs roughly to the north of latitude. Strong southerly and southwesterly winds prevail in the lower tropospheric levels from the Bay of Bengal into east and northeast India.

Under their influence, the national capital's weather will also fluctuate, the IMD said.

The forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies with light rain and drizzle in Delhi, along with strong winds.

Delhi had been reeling from sweltering heat, recording nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022. In 2021, the national capital recorded one heatwave day in June, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The maximum temperature has fallen below 40 degrees Celsius following a western disturbance in northwest India.

The IMD has, however, not shared any details when the monsoon current is likely to enter the national capital.

An IMD official said, "For Delhi, we have not predicted any date for the monsoon and have not shared any related data." The monsoon current will enter parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, more parts of Rajasthan, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of east Uttar Pradesh, and some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh over the next three to four days, the IMD said.

The monsoon typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

For Thursday, the Met office has forecast generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 25 to 35 kilometres per hour.

The national capital will be on a 'yellow' alert during the next three days.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings -- 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be hover around 38 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM SZM