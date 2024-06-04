Delhi's min temp at 30.4 deg C, light rain possible

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a warm Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions for the day, and added that there was a possibility of very light rain and strong surface winds.

It said the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 44 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 43 per cent, the meteorological department said. PTI NSM NSM SKY SKY