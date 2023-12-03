Delhi's minimum temp at 10 deg C; air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a high of 26.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle by mid-night, following moderate to dense fog from December 4-9.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

According to the IMD, the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 82 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality of Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday. Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index was recorded at 310, according to government data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.' PTI BM CK