Delhi's minimum temp at 16.1 deg C

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The national capital's minimum temperature settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent and 45 per cent.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to settle at 32 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 190 around 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT CK