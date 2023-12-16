Delhi's minimum temp at 5.5 deg C; air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Advertisment

The city registered a high of 24.7 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the season's average, according to the IMD.

The IMD has predicted shallow fog for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 58 per cent.

Advertisment

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 354 at 4 pm which comes under the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe-plus".

Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees Celsius, which was even below Shimla's minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius. PTI NIT CK