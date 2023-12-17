Advertisment
#National

Delhi's minimum temp at 6.5 deg C; air quality 'very poor'

NewsDrum Desk
17 Dec 2023
Representative Image

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches below the season's average, according to the weather department.

The weatherman has predicted shallow fog for the day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday morning was recorded to be 311 which comes under the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.' The relative humidity was recorded at 100 percent at 8:30 am, as per the IMD.

