Delhi's minimum temp below normal at 6.8 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The minimum temperature on Friday settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius in the national capital, two notches below the season's average, while the air quality continued to be in the "moderate" category.

The city's maximum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level oscillated between 84 per cent and 29 per cent during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 145, which falls in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Meteorological Department has forecast a clear sky with mist for Saturday morning, with minimum and maximum temperatures expected to hover around 6 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI COR CK