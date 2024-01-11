Delhi's minimum temperature likely to drop to 5 deg C on Friday

New Delhi: Shallow to moderate fog is expected in the morning on Friday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Thursday, Delhiites woke up to another cold and foggy morning, as the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 5.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, an IMD bulletin said.

A spokesperson for the railways said fog impacted the schedule of "24 trains approaching Delhi" due to low visibility on Thursday.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 348, which falls in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 63 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.