A nip in the air? Delhi’s minimum temp settles at 21.9 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below the season’s average, weather officials said.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, Delhi recorded 57 mm rainfall. The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degree Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 54 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".