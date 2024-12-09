Delhi's minimum temperature 8.2 degrees C; air quality 'poor'

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season's average.

Advertisment

The decrease in temperature follows light rains in parts of the city on Sunday evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Sunday saw the second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter so far, at 23.7 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

The relative humidity on Monday stood at 100 percent at 8:30 am, indicating a damp and cold start to the day.

The city's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 212 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 201 and 300 as "poor," which can cause discomfort to sensitive groups and individuals with respiratory issues.

Advertisment

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS TIR TIR