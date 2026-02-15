Delhi's air quality 'poor' with an AQI reading of 210

New Delhi (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has forecast mist during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent at 8.30 am.

Air quality in the city was recorded in the 'poor' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 210, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.