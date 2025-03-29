Delhi's minimum temperature at 15.5 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 2.6 notches below the seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted strong surface winds during the day.

At 8.30 am, the minimum temperature was 13 degrees Celsius at Palam, which was 4.7 degrees below the seasonal average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 32 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The air quality was in the 'moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 115 at 9 am, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.' PTI SHB SKY SKY