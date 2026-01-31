National

Chilly start for Delhi with 6.7°C minimum, AQI remains in poor range

NewsDrum Desk
People sit around a small fire to warm themselves on a winter morning

New Delhi (PTI): The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, which was 1.7 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Station-wise data showed that the minimum temperature settled at Palam recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius, Lodi Road reported 7.1 degrees Celsius, the Ridge station registered 7.7 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar also recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the " poor" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 278, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

