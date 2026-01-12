Delhi's minimum temperature drops further to 3.2 deg C amid cold wave conditions

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A bitter chill hung over the national capital with temperatures dropping further, even as the IMD on Monday forecast similar conditions for the next day.

The city witnessed cold wave conditions for the second consecutive day, which also marked the coldest January day in the capital since 2023.

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 notch above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius, plunging 4.2 notches below the seasonal average. On January 11, 2023, the minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius was recorded.

Station-wise data of maximum temperatures across Delhi remained below normal on Monday amid prevailing cold wave conditions. Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s principal weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.1 notches below normal.

Palam logged a significantly lower maximum of 15.4 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below the seasonal average.

Lodhi Road and Ridge both recorded maximum temperatures of 18.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches and 0.1 notch below normal, respectively, while Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below normal, according to the IMD.

Minimum temperatures dipped sharply across the city, reflecting the intensity of the cold wave. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, which was 4.2 notches below normal.

Palam logged a minimum of 3.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, while Lodhi Road recorded 3.0 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Ridge reported a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius, also 3.9 notches below the seasonal average, the IMD data showed.

On Sunday, Safdarjung had recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 notches below normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below the seasonal average, IMD data showed.

Intense cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places on Sunday as well, with Palam, Ridge and Ayanagar reporting minimum temperatures below 4.0 degrees Celsius. According to an IMD official, this was the first instance of cold wave conditions in the national capital during the ongoing winter season.

The IMD said Delhi will witness mainly clear skies, with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours. Cold wave conditions are expected to prevail at a few places across the city.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 4 degrees and 20 degrees on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained poor. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 297, falling in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In the evening, 21 monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, while 17 stations remained in the 'poor' category. Anand Vihar recorded the worst air quality in the evening with an AQI of 343.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per the Decision Support System (DSS), Delhi's transport sector contributed 13.7 per cent to the city’s air pollution, while Delhi and peripheral industries accounted for 11.6 per cent. Waste burning contributed 1.2 per cent, construction activities 1.7 per cent, and residential sources 3.4 per cent.

Among the National Capital Region districts, Jhajjar is the highest contributor at 21.7 per cent, followed by Bhiwani at 6.2 per cent, Rohtak at 3.7 per cent, Gurugram at 2.0 per cent and Sonipat at 1.6 per cent, the DSS data showed.

According to the Air Quality and Weather Services (AQWS), the air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category from January 13 to January 15. The outlook for the subsequent six days also indicates that air quality is likely to stay in the 'very poor' category.

Around 20 monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, while the remaining stations were in the 'poor' category. Nehru Nagar recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 344. PTI SGV PRK PRK