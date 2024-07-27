Delhi weather: 28.2°C minimum temp, moderate rain predicted

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Officials said extremely intense rainfall of 93 mm was recorded over the Delhi University area on Friday.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 122 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.