New Delhi (PTI): Delhi recorded an above-normal minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius while the air quality was poor on Monday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory, considered the city's primary weather station, recorded the minimum temperature at 18.8 degrees Celsius, which is 4.8 degrees above normal.

Among other stations, Palam also recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road logged 18.8 degrees Celsius, around 5.8 degrees above normal.

The Ridge station recorded the highest minimum temperature among the major observatories at 19.6 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 degrees above normal, while Ayanagar registered 18.4 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees above normal, the data showed.

The weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius for the day, with the sky expected to remain partly cloudy.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 236 at nine am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Under the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe.