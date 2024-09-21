Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 25 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, according to the weather department.

The department predicted partly cloudy skies during the day and said that the maximum temperature was likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent, it added.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 112 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT IJT IJT