Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 6.9 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The national capital is experiencing cold day conditions and dense fog in the morning and during the nighttime, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted clear skies and moderate to dense fog during the day.

According to the Indian Railways, 28 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to fog in parts of northern India.

The visibility recorded by the observatories at Safdarjung at 8.30 am was at 200 metres while that at Palam and Ayanagar was at 50 metres each, the weather office said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9.00 am stood at 376.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was at 97 per cent, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 18 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has experienced five cold days and five coldwave days in January so far, the highest in the past 13 years, according to IMD data.